Mudbugs advance to Robertson Cup Championship with 5-1 victory

By: Chet Yoder (Shreveport Mudbugs)

BLAINE, Mn (Shreveport Mudbugs) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (8-1) got a pair of goals from Braiden Dorfman to lead the way to a 5-1 convincing victory over the Maine Nordiques to complete a two-game sweep Saturday night to move into the Robertson Cup Championship game.

The Bugs got off to a hot start as they opened up the scoring at 2:14 of the opening period when Braiden Dorfman shoveled home a rebound in front to give Shreveport the early 1-0 lead. Austin Brimmer earned the only assist. The Bugs added another from Dorfman again off another rebound in front to slam home his second goal of the game and fourth of the night to make it a 2-0 Shreveport edge. Chris Hedden earned the only assist as Shreveport led in SOG, 13-2 after one.

Shreveport owned the second period as well as it was Billy Feczko who fired home a rocket of a goal at 4:46 of the 2nd period from the slot and made it a 3-0 contest. The goal was created off the faceoff win from Mason McCormick who earned the only helper. Shreveport would put the icing on the cake and maybe the dagger in the game at 19:34 of the middle frame when David Breazeale blasted a shot from the point which squeezed by Tyriq Outen and into the cage to make it a 4-0 lead. Bugs led in SOG, 18-6 in the middle period.

Maine got a sign of life just 1:02 into the third period on the PP when Stefan Owens roofed in goal from the far circle to make it a 4-1 contest. The Bugs would deliver the final blow in the game at 12:38 when Dawson Sciarrino skated in through the slot and then rifled home his fourth goal of the playoffs from the RW circle to close out a 5-1 victory and another series sweep.

Cole Hudson improves to 8-0 in these playoffs as he made just 19 saves on the night.

The Mudbugs will play the top seeded Aberdeen Wings in a winner-take-all Championship game to decide who will hoist the Robertson Cup Trophy. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ​