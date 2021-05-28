Mudbugs advance to third consecutive South Division final, eliminate Bulls in four

By: Chet Yoder (Shreveport Mudbugs)

AMARILLO, Tx (Shreveport Mudbugs) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (3-1) scored three unanswered goals in the 2nd period to lead the way to a 3-2 victory over the Amarillo Bulls and winning the series in four games Friday night from the Amarillo Civic Center.

Sean Bunting earned the only assist on Procopio’s goal. It was 38 seconds later at 15:54 when David Breazeale launched a puck toward the net from the point and it was Matt Vermaeten sneaking in his first goal of the series five-hole on Andrew Takacs in front to push the Bugs lead to 3-1 all of a sudden. The road team led in SOG, 23-15 after two.

Amarillo got off to a better start in the opening period and at 19:08, Cole Hudson misplayed the puck behind his own net and it was Logan Dombrowsky shoveling home his first goal of the playoffs along the near side to give the Bulls a 1-0 lead. Shreveport led in SOG, 10-8 after one.

The Mudbugs exploded in the second period starting with Braiden Dorfman cutting through the slot and firing home his first goal of the playoffs to even the score, 1-1 at 5:04. Then the Bugs were able to feed off their momentum and got an innocent goal from Gio Procopio as he threw it towards the net from the near corner which found its way in for his first tally of the series at 15:16 to give Shreveport their first lead of the night, 2-1.

Amarillo got closer on the PP early in the third period when Harrison Scott redirected home his third goal of the series in front to make it a 3-2 contest. That would be the last goal of the contest and Shreveport held off a furious surge from the Bulls to advance to the South Divisional Final.

Cole Hudson earned his third straight win in net making 20 saves on the night.

The Mudbugs will begin their 2nd round series next Friday night from George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Shreveport will either play Lone Star or Wichita Falls. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. ​