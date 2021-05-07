Mudbugs clinch South Division title with 5-4 shootout win

By: Chet Chaudhari (Shreveport Mudbugs)

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (37-10-6) rallied from a late two-goal deficit to knock off the Amarillo Bulls, 5-4 in the shootout and clinch the South Division’s top spot Friday night at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

The Bugs got off to a great start as Braiden Dorfman won the face-off draw from the RW circle and slid the puck across to Billy Feczko who buried his 14th tally of the season to give Shreveport the early 1-0 lead at 5:30 of the 1st period. It was the only goal of the period as both teams had their chances and the SOG were 15-10 in favor of the home team.

Amarillo would even the score at 2:02 of the 2nd period on the PP when Harrison Scott slid in the slot and fired home his 17th goal of the year to make it a 1-1 contest. The Bulls would then go ahead at 8:17 when Paul Schmid would race in front and blast in his ninth goal of the year to give Amarillo a 2-1 edge. The Bugs would then rally back when Davis Goukler threw a stretch pass up ahead to Sean Bunting who slid in on a breakaway and flipped in his 10th goal of the season passed the out-stretched right pad of Bulls goalie Hunter Garvey to tie the game, 2-2 at 12:42. Amarillo would be resilient though and net a pair of goals – 14 seconds apart from Jere Vaisanen and Nick Siffringer to give the Bulls a 4-2 lead late in the second period. Amarillo tilted the ice and out-shot Shreveport in the middle frame, 18-10.

The Bugs looked dead in the water until late in the third period when Billy Feczko slapped in his second goal of the night from the RW circle off a brilliant cross-ice pass from Aidan Metcalfe which got Shreveport closer at 4-3 at the 18:26 mark. Then Shreveport pulled their netminder for the extra attacker and it was Dawson Sciarrino who raced in front and roofed in his 11th goal to dramatically tie the game, 4-4 at 18:56 sending the home crowd into jubilation. The game would stay tied 4-4 going into the shootout session when Adam Kolcon scored the only tally in that round off a slick goal beating Hunter Garvey through the five-hole lifting Shreveport to an improbable 5-4 victory. Arseni Sergeev made 33 saves and stopped all three of Amarillo’s shootout attempts to earn his 14th win of the year.

The Bugs and Bulls will play each other for the last time this regular season tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.