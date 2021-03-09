Mudbugs cool off Wichita Falls; look to stay hot against New Mexico

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Wichita Falls Warriors hadn’t lost a game since January when they arrived at George’s Pond last weekend. The ‘Bugs ended that streak on Friday and took the series over their South Division rivals with a pair of victories on Friday and Saturday before falling on Sunday in the final game of the three-game series.



“I’m happy that we’re finding ways to win there’s always good and bad,” said Head Coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell. “We found a way to win two of three hockey games against a really good hockey team.”



The ‘Bugs were paced on Friday by Forward Giovanni Procopio, who netted three of Shreveport’s seven goals in their 7-3 series-opening victory. Procopio said it’s his first hat trick in quite a while.



“You know, I haven’t had one probably since I was like eleven.” But none of that matters for the Michigan native, as long as his team is winning games. “For me, points aren’t really a huge thing I just go out and take it day by day just working.”



Following the series victory, the ‘Bugs hold a one-point lead over second-place Lone Star for first place in the NAHL’s South Division with a record of 22-7-4. New Mexico sits in fifth place in the Division with a record of 11-22-3. The Ice Wolves do hold a winning record over their last ten contests.



Puck drop in Friday and Saturday’s matchups are both scheduled for 7:11. Friday night is Puck Wars night and Saturday is Superhero night at George’s Pond. The Mudbugs will debut new jerseys for the series.