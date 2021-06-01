Mudbugs expect new challenge in South Division Finals against Wichita Falls

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With a South Division semi-final series victory, the Shreveport Mudbugs have advanced to their third consecutive NAHL South Division championship series.



With the Mudbugs eliminating the Bulls from the 2021 playoffs, they effectively ended their existence in Amarillo. The Bulls will be moving to Iowa next season.



“Feels good to be done with them, they played us hard all year. We expected a good series and that’s exactly what we got,” said Head Coach Jason Campbell. “As far as ending their season, we’re happy to be moving on and playing in the second round.”



The ‘Bugs 3-2 victory in game four to close out the series was the only time the team held a lead at the conclusion of the third period throughout. Amarillo took game one and games two and three went to overtime. Despite playing their best game of the postseason in their most recent outing, Shreveport doesn’t believe it will have any effect on their next challenge, the Wichita Falls Warriors.



“We know we have a job, and everyone on the team has a certain job, and yeah we played great in game four but this is a new team,” according to Defenseman Davis Goukler. “Wichita Falls is a good team and we need to prepare for them just like we prepared for Amarillo.”



As the focus shifts to Wichita Falls, Shreveport has history on their side. The ‘Bugs dominated in the regular season, earning points in 8 of the 10 meetings,



The NAHL newcomers have talent on their side, they led the league in United States Hockey League draft picks earlier this year with seven and will create a different challenge for Shreveport this weekend.



“We’re going to be tested physically in this series, Wichita Falls is a much more physical team (than Amarillo) in my opinion, much more aggressive on the forecheck…so we’re going to be tested,” said Coach Campbell. “We know what we’re in for and we know it’s going to be a tough one.”



Wichita Falls enters the weekend coming off a sweep of the Lone Star Brahmas in the South Division semi-finals. They posted a 30-19-7 record in the regular season, finishing third in the South Division.



Puck drop in games one and two is scheduled for Friday and Saturday from George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum for 7:11. The series is a best of five. The winner of the series will represent the Division at the NAHL Robertson Cup National Championship in Blaine, Minnesota June 18th-22.