Mudbugs face adversity, abnormal schedule in return to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Prior to Friday, the Shreveport Mudbugs hadn’t lost a game since March 13th. That loss came against the New Mexico Ice Wolves. Last weekend in Albuquerque the Wolves defeated the Bugs again, sweeping Shreveport with a trio of contests, 4-3, 5-3, and 4-1.

With Head Coach Jason Campbell not able to make the trip due to personal reasons Associate Head Coach Rich Parent took over behind the bench over the weekend. He believes there are lessons to be learned from the team’s poor play in the Land of Enchantment.

“We’ve been learning from winning and now we need to learn from losing.”

Losing is something the ‘Bugs haven’t done much of over the last month especially at home, where they hold an 8-1-1 record over their last ten games at George’s Pond. Unfortunately, there won’t be much skating done leading into this weekend’s games as a mid-week concert will force the team into unconventional preparations for their weekend series.

Forward Aidan Metcalfe believes the extended layoff presents an added challenge this weekend.

“I think most of the guys would rather be out on the ice,” Metcalfe said. “It’s tough to just start playing on the day of the game but I think we can still handle it.”

With Shreveport’s recent success in the Port City, it’s easy to see why Mason McCormick is excited to take the George’s Pond ice this weekend as the ‘Bugs welcome the Amarillo Bulls to town for a two-game series.

“I think we’re all really excited to get back in front of our fans. They’re the best fans in the North American Hockey League so that’ll be good I think we need that, we feed off their energy, we’re excited for that for sure.”

Puck drop in both Friday and Saturday’s games is scheduled for 7:11. Shreveport holds a three-point advantage over Lone Star for the top spot in the league’s South Division.