Mudbugs fall in shootout in regular-season finale

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Mudbugs wrapped up the regular season with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Lone Star Brahmas. With the win, the Brahmas got their second weekend sweep against the Mudbugs this year, but Shreveport won the regular-season series 7-5.

Scoreless through the first 18 minutes, the Brahmas netted two goals late in the period to take a 2-0 lead into the locker room. Zach Purcell started off the scoring with his 17th goal of the year, and then less than a minute later, Lone Star defenseman Brady Smith netted his second of the season for the two-goal advantage.

The Mudbugs got on the board late in the second period thanks to a goal from Griffin Sanom 18:07 into the middle frame. Austin Brimmer found the equalizer halfway through the third period, and the game headed to overtime.

Shreveport outshot Lone Star 3-1 in overtime, but the Mudbugs weren’t able to take advantage. In the shootout, Brahmas’ Joey Trazzera and Zach Purcell beat Cole Hudson, so Logan Gotinsky had to score to keep the Bugs alive. However, Brahmas goaltender Graham Burke made the stop to secure the 3-2 win.

The Mudbugs open up the postseason next Friday against Amarillo at George’s Pond.