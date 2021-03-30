Mudbugs fight off Wichita Falls, carry winning streak into Amarillo

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In an extremely chippy weekend in Wichita Falls, the Shreveport Mudbugs came out with the last laugh. Shreveport outscored their Division rivals 10-2 over the weekend to earn their second consecutive sweep.

“Obviously anytime you can win hockey games and play a pretty decent brand of hockey you’re doing some good things,” said Head Coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell.

One of the things the ‘Bugs did well last weekend was defend. Shreveport allowed just 2 goals in 64 Wichita Falls attempts. Arseniy Sergeev earned his seventh victory in the season with a 40-save performance on Friday. Cole Hudson stopped all 24 shots on Saturday to earn a save-sealing shutout.

On the offensive side, Connor Gatto was the catalyst. The Florida native scored the team’s third hat trick of the season on Friday and added one more goal on Saturday to earn NAHL South Division Player of the Week honors. Gatto credits the team’s chemistry on the ice for his strong play.

“We’ve just been clicking, offensive zone, defensive zone, neutral zone, all the zones. We’ve just been working together.”

With their win on Friday, the Mudbugs clinched the first of four playoff spots up for grabs in the league’s South Division. Captain David Breazeale, in his third year with the franchise, isn’t taking the opportunity for granted.

“It feels really good just to know that’s in your future for the season but the job isn’t done.”



The job is nowhere near to being done. The Mudbugs are tied with the Lone Star Brahmas for first place in the South. The ‘Bugs do own the tiebreaker but Coach Campbell knows the team could find themselves in a different position by the time playoff hockey begins.

“Now it’s about the seedings. 1-4 can change any minute so now we’re battling for seeding position and trying to fine-tune our game to prepare to hopefully be in the end a championship hockey team.”

This weekend the team will put their four-game winning streak on the line against the Amarillo Bulls. Amarillo comes in six points behind Shreveport for the top spot in the Division and six points ahead of Wichita Falls for third place.

Puck drop in both Friday and Saturday’s games is scheduled for 7:05.