Mudbugs get back on track with shootout victory

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After dropping three straight games against New Mexico, the Shreveport Mudbugs bounced back with a 2-1 shootout win against the Amarillo Bulls.

The Bulls outshot the Mudbugs 22-14 through the first two periods, but Arseniy Sergeev kept things scoreless after 40 minutes of play. However, Amarillo took advantage on their first power play of the game 13:43 into the third. Greg Japchen found the back of the net for his 12th goal of the season to give the Bulls the 1-0 lead. The Mudbugs got one right back though, as Austin Brimmer evened it up just one minute later.

Nothing came out of the overtime period, so the game headed to a shootout. Amarillo’s Jere Vaisanen put the puck past Sergeev on the Bulls’ second try, but Dawson Sciarrino followed suit to keep the Mudbugs in it. Billy Feczko beat Amarillo’s Hunter Garvey to win it for the Mudbugs, 2-1.

Shreveport is back at it tomorrow against Amarillo at Hirsch Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7:11.