Mudbugs head to Lone Star with first-place in sight

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – By the time the Shreveport Mudbugs head home from their two-game series with the Lone Star Brahmas, the team could be in first place in the NAHL’s South Division standings.



The ‘Bugs are currently four points behind the Brahmas in the division standings but, with two victories, the two teams would have the same point totals. The tiebreaker? It goes to Shreveport.



“I’m definitely motivated to play against them because I know they’re going to be so well prepared,” said Head Coach Jason “Soupy Campbell during the team’s weekly media luncheon. “That’s what excites me about playing there.”



Forward Garrett Steele, who is tied for seventh on the team with 10 points this season, says the team is looking forward to the opportunity to overtake their division rivals in the standings.



“We’re ready to finally get a shot at these guys and finally get a shot to take first place potentially,” but Steele also added the team was taking it one game at a time. “We’re not focused on the second game we’re focused on that first shift in the first period.”



Forward Billy Feczko has been on a tear since the calendar year flipped to 2021, scoring 9 points to go along with an impressive four-goal performance over the team’s last four games last weekend. It’s been a long time coming for the third-year Mudbug, who is finally starting to find his footing this season.



“They’ve been telling me for the last three years to shoot the puck and the last couple of games I finally started to and I think that’s the biggest thing is to just shoot from everywhere.”



His Coach has been impressed with his maturation during his third year with the team.



“He’s getting goals because he can score goals but he’s also getting goals because he can play in a five-man unit. and be reliable with his linemates and he’s just done a great job,” but Campbell didn’t forget to mention the most important part of Feczko’s success over the last couple of weeks. “He’s shooting the puck, he’s got an unreal shot.”



Lone Star comes into the game with a record of 18-6-1. Which is good enough for 37 points, the second-most in the North American Hockey League. Shreveport and Lone Star have the second and third highest point totals league-wide heading into the weekend. The Brahmas and Mudbugs begin the first of their two-game series Friday evening at 7:30.