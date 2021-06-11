Mudbugs host watch party at George’s Pond

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Mudbugs may have been in Wichita Falls for game three of the NAHL South Division Finals, but that doesn’t mean fans had to miss any of the action. The team opened up the ice on George’s Pond for a watch party on the big screen so fans could watch their team while skating on the sheet of ice Shreveport has dominated this season.

“A lot of them are returning players from last year so a lot of them have their connectivity,” said Mudbugs fan Dylan Langston. “Having guys who can show the leadership and the competitiveness of what this is about really helps them out.”

The Mudbugs host events throughout the season to make their fans feel like a part of the team, including having post-game skates with the Mudbugs players after every home game. For Ladon Alexander, the chance to skate with the pros made him a fan from the start.

“My first game I really didn’t know much about them and then I started coming to the games and I learned a little bit about hockey from each game,” said Ladon. “Then David Breazeale, the captain, taught me how to skate. I’ve been noticing some things that the coaches don’t even notice.”

While Ladon is new to the Mudbugs family, Dylan has been a fan of the Mudbugs since 2005. He believes this group is one who has the tools to make a long postseason run.

“I think they have a really good shot of going to the Robertson Cup finals,” said Dylan.

Dylan would be correct. The Mudbugs swept the Wichita Falls Warriors in the South Division Finals to reach their first Robertson Cup since 2018, the year they took home the hardware.