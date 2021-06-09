Mudbugs not concerned with NAHL accolades, focused on South Division Championship this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The North American Hockey League announced their 2021 League Awards earlier this week. The Shreveport Mudbugs were well-represented.

Leading the way was Forward Braiden Dorfman, who was named the league’s South Division MVP after setting the team’s single-season points record. Defenseman Chris Hedden also added to his resume as one of six selections on the NAHL All-Rookie team after scoring four goals with 25 assists this season.

“It’s awesome. It’s rare whether it’s your first year or your third year that you’re able to get this far and to come down and it be my first year makes it that much better,” said Hedden.

But Shreveport isn’t concerned with the league’s accolades as they’ve got another goal in mind, a South Division Championship. After taking games one and two of the South Division Finals at home, the ‘Bugs can capture the title this weekend in Wichita Falls as they battle the Warriors.

“They have home ice, they play well in their building, they played well here. They’re going to come out hard fighting for their lives and we have a big task to fulfill this weekend, Campbell said.

As winners of five straight contests, Shreveport is on their longest playoff winning streak in franchise history. Cole Hudson has been in net for all five wins, posting a .94-percent save percentage along the way. A sixth would be the biggest of his life, sending Shreveport to the Robertson Cup Semi-Finals.



“The fact that our team keeps winning and we keep beating teams and ending their season is an unbelievable feeling,” said the first-year Mudbug. “The end goal is to win a Robertson Cup and I know that everyone in that locker room wants to do it including myself so we’re going to get it done hopefully.”

Game three from Kay Yeager Coliseum is scheduled for Friday at 7:05. If a fourth game is needed it will take place on Saturday at 6:05. If the Warriors force a fifth and final game the two teams will return to Shreveport on Sunday for a 7:11 puck drop from George’s Pond.