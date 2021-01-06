Mudbugs ready to ‘Stick it to Cancer’ this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – This Friday and Saturday the Shreveport Mudbugs return to Hirsch Coliseum to take on the Wichita Falls Warriors. While the battle on the ice is expected to be as fierce as usual, the ‘Bugs are helping local hockey fans battle a different opponent this weekend.
On Wednesday evening fans were escorted onto the George’s Pond ice by Mudbugs players where they pained the names of loved ones who have been affected in some way by cancer as part of this week’s ‘Stick it to Cancer’ event.
But the ice painting isn’t the only event the ‘Bugs are putting on this weekend.
“Renee’s Run is the organization over the cancer awareness weekend and they have a silent auction going on during Saturday’s game,” said Mudbugs Director of Social Media & Marketing Teri Johnson. “we also have our jersey auction and all the proceeds from our jersey auction will go towards Renee’s run.”
Renee’s Run is a cancer awareness organization formed in 2014 which honors former Shreveport native Renee Rogers who lost her life due to pancreatic cancer.
Puck drop in both games of this weekend’s two-game series is scheduled for 7:11.