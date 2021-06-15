Mudbugs seek immortality with Robertson Cup Championship

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The rafters of Hirsch Coliseum are lined with banners that immortalize the Shreveport Mudbugs championship teams of the past. The 2021 team has a chance to join the five championship teams which have come before them this week.

The Mudbugs travel to Blaine, Minnesota representing the North American Hockey League’s South Division in the Robertson Cup.

“To have that banner up there you can look up there and I’ll be able to remember every single one of the guys on this team,” said second-year Captain David Breazeale. “if we can put a banner up there it would really top it off.”

There’s already been a great amount of success this season for the ‘Bugs. A South Division Championship banner will already make its way into the Hirsch Coliseum rafters after the team locked up that crown with a series sweep over Wichita Falls last weekend.

Shreveport will have an added advantage in the coaching box while in Blaine as Honorary Assistant Coach Chris Layne will make the trip.

“Having him there is going to be so special,” Breazeale said. “He’s been saying it all season, ‘we’re going to win the Robertson Cup.’ He’s been having our back the whole time so, it’s only right for him to be there.”

Head Coach Jason Campbell is eager to have one of the top members of his staff along for the ride.

“I’m excited, the guys are excited. Chris has never flown before so, he’s fired up to get on that plane. He said he might even parachute while he’s up there.”

Campbell has been a part of four of Shreveport’s five championship teams, winning two as a player, one as General Manager, and was an assistant on the 2018 Robertson Cup squad. His first as Head Coach would be a testament to the job the franchise has done becoming one of the premier junior hockey teams in America.

“I’m the head coach. I have that title but, there’s so much teamwork that goes along with it,” Campbell remarked. “I’d just be fired up to celebrate something special with the coaches and the players and the fans and our office staff, Coach Chris obviously. That to me is what it’s all about.”

The Mudbugs will take on the East Division champion Maine Nordiques in the Robertson Cup semi-finals on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop in both games is scheduled for 7:30 from Blaine, Minnesota’s Fogerty Arena. If a third game is necessary, the pair will square off on Sunday at 6:00.

A series win in the semi-finals would send the ‘Bugs to the winner-take-all championship game Tuesday at 7:00, where they would take on the winner of the Aberdeen-Minnesota series.

The Aberdeen Wings are the defending league champions, while the Minnesota Magicians are playing in their first Robertson Cup.



The Nordiques are seeking their first title in their second year of existence, while the Mudbugs are looking to remain perfect in Robertson Cup play. Their only appearance resulted in the 2018 Robertson Cup Championship.