Mudbugs seek playoff revenge against Amarillo

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The last time the Shreveport Mudbugs played postseason hockey, the Amarillo Bulls ended their season. This year, the ‘Bugs are seeking revenge and they’ll have that opportunity as the NAHL South Division’s top seed when the league playoffs begin Friday night.

Shreveport has controlled the series for the majority of the season, entering this weekend’s series with nine consecutive victories over the Bulls. Even with the familiarity from 2019’s postseason meeting, Coach Jason Campbell believes there aren’t many similarities between this year’s squads and their 2019 counterparts.

“Teams are different but Amarillo was really good then, they’re really good now.” Campbell also was extremely impressed with the Amarillo power play which ranks first in the Division, converting 22.3 percent of the time.

As another era of Shreveport playoff hockey is set to begin, Forward Matt Weber who helped lead the ‘Bugs to the 2018 Robertson Cup says the Mudbugs of the present are playing for Mudbugs of the past.

“You put on the logo, you’re part of the team. You put on the logo you feel like you’re part of the team even from the pro days, you put on the logo you’re a part of that team.”

As playoff hockey returns to Shreveport this weekend, the stakes will be high, meaning home-ice advantage will be as important as ever according to Captain David Breazeale.



“it’s going to be electric, you know that with every hit the fans are going to be going nuts and I hope we can get as many people as we can in here and really get that atmosphere going.”

Puck drop in both Friday and Saturday’s games is scheduled for 7:11. The series is scheduled to head to Amarillo for games three and if necessary game four. If the series lasts five games the series finale will be played at George’s Pond.