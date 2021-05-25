Mudbugs shift focus to Amarillo for games three and four

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Shreveport Mudbugs were less than a minute away from falling into an 0-2 hole to the Amarillo Bulls in their NAHL South Division semi-final series. That was until Joe Mack buried the ‘Bugs first goal of the night to equalize things before Billy Feczko’s overtime goal 4 minutes and 13 seconds into the extra period tied the series at one.

Two years removed from a playoff victory after the league canceled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the moment was a special one for Head Coach Jason Campbell.



“Very exciting, extremely happy for those guys to get to experience that,” but Campbell knows the work is not done, as Shreveport still needs two wins to advance to the Division final. “We’ve got to calm back down and have a good week of practice and get set to head to Amarillo and try to play a solid brand of Mudbugs hockey.”



Assisting on the game-winner was Dartmouth commit Braiden Dorfman, who scored his 59th point of the season in the process. The Tennessee native now has scored the most points in Mudbugs franchise history.



“Really proud of him, he’s been a good teammate. We enjoy having him around, he’s been a good twenty-year-old for us,” said Coach Campbell.



Earning the win on Saturday was Cole Hudson. The win was the first in the roller-coaster junior hockey career of the New York native.



“It was really exciting, I wasn’t really nervous, it’s just another game,” Hudson said after saving 28 of 29 shots in the 2-1 victory. “I just tried to do my job and keep us in it.



As the series shifts to Amarillo, the question is who has the momentum? Forward Giovanni Procopio says it’s up for grabs.



“Saturday night was a great ending…at the end of the day it’s a new week,” Procopio said. “I think the momentum right now is kind of neutral and I think we need to take it right when we get there to game three.”



Games three and four are scheduled for Thursday and Friday from the Amarillo Civic Center where the Mudbugs are 5-0-1 this season. Puck drop in both games is scheduled for 7:05. If the series goes to a fifth and final game the teams will return to Shreveport Sunday at 7:11.