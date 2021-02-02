Mudbugs staying positive after weekend sweep

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On Friday and Saturday, the biggest crowds of the year thus far filed into Hirsch Coliseum to watch the Shreveport Mudbugs take on their South Division rivals, the Lone Star Brahmas fresh off a road-sweep the weekend prior.

The mood from Friday evening to Saturday night shifted drastically, as the ‘Bugs failed to crack the scoreboard once all weekend, falling 3-0 on Friday and 1-0 on Saturday, losing their first-place standing in the process.

“We were on our heels a little bit and let them push us around and we didn’t really show our teeth until it was too late and we couldn’t really bite back,” said Forward Sean Bunting. “It’s really disappointing.”

Despite the disappointment of last weekend’s results the team still had a reason to celebrate this weekend, Braiden Dorfman added his name to the list of ‘Bugs who have committed to the next level, committing to play Division I hockey at Dartmouth.

The team is currently just four points behind Lone Star for first-place in the NAHL’s South Division standings, which is why Coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell isn’t pressing the panic button.

“It’s not like we’ve got to trade everybody. We still have 100% confidence in our players.”

The team will leave the friendly confines of George’s Pond this weekend to travel to the Lone Star state, taking on the Odessa Jackalopes on Thursday before taking on the Amarillo Bulls on Friday and Saturday. Fans are not permitted in Amarillo.

“I’m used to having a good amount of fans every game wherever we go whether it’s home or on the road. So it’s going to be weird,” said Captain David Breazeale. “We’ve just to create our own energy.”

Odessa has struggled mightily as of late, not capturing a single win in their last ten contests. As for Amarillo, the Bulls sit in third place and will carry an eight-game win streak into the weekend. Puck drop for Thursday’s contest in Odessa is scheduled for 7:15, both games in Amarillo are scheduled for 7:05.