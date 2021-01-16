Mudbugs strike early, often; take series over New Mexico

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Shreveport Mudbugs did something in game two of their three-game series against the New Mexico Ice Wolves they hadn’t done since 2020, lose. The team got their revenge on Saturday night in the rubber match of the series, scoring three first-period goals on the way to a 5-2 win.

The first goal came 3 minutes and 27 seconds into the game as Braiden Dorfman netted his eighth goal of the year. It didn’t take long for the lead to grow from one to two, Matt Weber found himself behind the Ice Wolf defense with a breakaway opportunity and didn’t let it go to waste. Weber snuck the puck past goaltender Beni Halasz for the goal.

After the Ice Wolves answered on an Alex Gomez goal, Billy Feczko scored his second goal in as many games on a Mudbug power play to extend the lead to 3-1. Forty seconds into the second-period the ‘Bugs forced New Mexico to pull their goaltender Halasz, as Feczko scored his second goal of the evening.

A third period goal from Garrett Steele offset an Ice Wolves goal scored on a second period power play, allowing the Bugs to coast the rest of the way 5-2. The ‘Bugs now sit at 15-3-1, just 3 points behind first place Lone Star despite playing 5 fewer games than the Brahmas. The team will get Sunday off before welcoming the Wichita Falls Warriors back to George’s Pond on Monday for a matinee matchup at 3:11.