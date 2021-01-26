Mudbugs sweep Brahmas; Prepare to retain first place at home

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Shreveport Mudbugs have momentum and first place on their side. The ‘Bugs earned a sweep over the Lone Star Brahmas last weekend to give the team first place in the NAHL South Division standings. The sweep was also the team’s first at Lone Star since their NAHL inception in 2016.

To get a sweep in this league, in this division is hard to do. Anywhere, any given weekend,” said Head Coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell. “To do it there against a team like that is pretty special.”

Goaltender Cole Hudson, who just committed to the University of Vermont, didn’t make the trip to Lone Star due to an injury, which gave Russian Arseni Sergeyev the chance in net and he didn’t dissapoint, making 57 saves over the weekend.

“Even though he can’t speak the (English) language well he’s a good kid and he fits well,” said Forward Giovanni Procopio. The Michigan native said his new Russian teammate is taking a liking to a rapper from his home state

“He likes Eminem I saw him bobbing his head to some Eminem.”

After Sergeyev’s stellar performance, Coach Campbell said the team has not yet made a decision on a starting goaltender Friday night. The ‘Bugs will make that decision closer to gameday.

as Lone Star comes to George’s Pond this weekend, looking to take back first place. The importance of home ice, more important than ever.

“This is your opportunity. You can be as quiet as a mouse during your daily life but when you come to the rink you better be loud, you better, be proud, and loving Mudbugs hockey.”

The ‘Bugs have played extremely well at home this season, winning seven of their eleven contests. Lone Star and Shreveport are tied for the Division lead in points (37) but Shreveport holds the tiebreaker. Puck drop in both Friday and Saturday’s contests from George’s Pond is scheduled for 7:11.