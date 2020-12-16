Mudbugs Sweep Home Opening Series; Hudson Adds Another Award

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Through ten games the Shreveport Mudbugs have never been 8-1-1. Until 2020. The team is off to their best start in franchise history after two overtime victories in their home opening series over the Odessa Jackalopes.

The series was originally scheduled to be played last weekend but a COVID outbreak within the Odessa franchise forced the series to be pushed back to the 12th and 13th of the month. After a long layoff before their first game at George’s Pond, the team got off to slow starts on both Friday and Saturday. The ‘Bugs allowed the first goal in Friday’s matchup and the first two on Saturday. It was a slow start Head Coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell did not see coming.

“I really wasn’t expecting a slow start. I thought we practiced well and I thought we’d come out with more jump.”

Despite the slow starts, the team bounced back well on both Friday and Saturday. Chris Hedden netted a game winner four minutes into overtime on Friday to give Shreveport their first win on home ice before Dawson Sciarrino’s third goal of the year capped off a 2-goal comeback in the ‘Bugs 3-2 victory on Saturday to complete the series sweep. Coach Campbell was happy with the end result despite some bumps in the road along the way.

“Very happy we got the win because ultimately that’s what we want to do.”

After being named the NAHL Goalie of the Month for the month of November, goaltender Cole Hudson added another accolade to the young season. The New York native was named NAHL South Division Player of the Week following the series. Hudson made 31 saves on 33 shots Friday and 37 saves on 39 shots Saturday to help Shreveport to the series sweep.

“He did a great job, his calmness and experience in net really shows.” said Coach Campbell. “Even if one gets by him he doesn’t get too rattled which is just great for a team’s psyche.

The Mudbugs will return to home ice on Friday and Saturday night to face their South Division rivals, the Amarillo Bulls. Amarillo sits at fifth place in the South Division standings with a record of 3-5-1. Despite the hot start to the season, Shreveport currently sits in second in the South Division standings. The ‘Bugs are 9 points behind first-place Lone Star who have played six more games than Shreveport thus far.

Puck drop for both Friday and Saturday’s game is scheduled for 7:11.