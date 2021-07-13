National Football Foundation honors local scholar athletes

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After the pandemic postponed last year’s banquet, the S.M. McNaughton Chapter of the National Football Foundation finally honored their 2019 scholar athletes at the East Ridge Country Club in 2021.

The eight athletes honored were Alex Auer of Captain Shreve, Trace Barnett of Cedar Creek, Micah Griffin of Winnfield, Brayden Hermes of C.E. Byrd, Kade Klink of Oak Grove, Lane Little of West Monroe, Jake St. Andre of Haughton, and Patrick Vienne of St. Mary’s.



The 2019 Coach of the Year Award was awarded to Coach Bo Meeks of Airline High School and Coach Jason Brotherton of Parkway for their superior abilities in coaching, sportsmanship, integrity and character in amateur football.



The S. M. McNaughton Chapter started giving scholarships in 1980 and since 2000 the Chapter has given over $75,000 in scholarships to local scholar athletes. Each scholar athlete is ranked utilizing a 40/40/20 system ranking their academic accomplishments, athletic performance and their leadership within their local communities.