SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – SHREVEPORT, LA (KMSS/KTAL) – With the regular season in the rearview mirror, it’s time for area teams to start their postseason journeys. Below is a list of the postseason matchups for the first round of the UIL playoffs for area teams. Click the classification to view full brackets.
Class 5A
Magnolia vs Valley View, 7pm (Friday)
Class 4A
Lonoke vs Ashdown, 7pm (Friday)
Class 3A
Prescott vs Lakeside, 7pm (Friday)
Hackett vs Bismarck, 7pm (Friday)
Class 2A
Dierks (BYE)
Murfreesboro vs Marked Tree, 7pm (Friday)
Lafayette County vs England, 7pm (Friday)
Quitman vs Foreman, 7pm (Friday)
Bigelow vs Mineral Springs, 7pm (Friday)
2021 AAA Football Playoff Brackets
