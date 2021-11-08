2021 LHSAA Football Postseason Matchups

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With the regular season in the rearview mirror, it’s time for area teams to start their postseason journeys. Below is a list of the postseason matchups for the first round of the LHSAA playoffs for area teams.



Class 5A

(31)Live Oak vs (2)Captain Shreve, 7pm (Friday)

(21)Hahnville vs (12)Benton, 7pm (Friday)

(18)Parkway vs (15)Alexandria, 7pm (Friday)

(20)Natchitoches Central vs (13)Woodlawn-B.R., 7pm (Friday)

(25)Haughton vs (8)Chalmette, 7pm (Friday)



Class 4A

(29)Pearl River vs (4)Northwood, 7pm (Friday)

(27)Tioga vs (6)Huntington, 7pm (Friday)

(31)Minden vs (2)Neville, 7pm (Friday)

(20)North Desoto vs (13)Rayne, 7pm (Friday)

Class 3A

(24)North Webster vs (9)St. James, 7pm (Friday)

(26)Mansfield vs (7)Union Parish , 7pm (Friday)

(29)Bossier vs (4) Iowa, 7pm (Friday)



Class 2A

(32)Independence vs (1)Many, 7pm (Friday)

(28)Springfield vs (5)North Caddo, 7pm (Friday)

(24)Rayville vs (9)Red River, 7pm (Friday)



Class 1A

Logansport (BYE)

Homer (BYE)

Haynesville (BYE)

(17)East Iberville vs (16)Arcadia, 7pm (Friday)

(14)Oberline vs (19)Plain Dealing, 7pm (Friday)

(24)Magnolia School of Excellence vs (9)Basile, 7pm (Friday)



Division IV

(14)Hamilton Christian vs (4)Calvary, 7pm (Friday)

(10)Metairie Park Country Day vs (7)St. Mary’s, 7pm (Friday)



Division II

(14)Haynes Academy vs (3)Loyola Prep, 7pm (Friday)

(12)Evangel vs (5)St. Thomas More, 7pm (Friday)



Division I

C.E. Byrd (BYE)