SHREVEPORT, LA (KMSS/KTAL) – With the regular season in the rearview mirror, it’s time for area teams to start their postseason journeys to AT&T stadium. Below is a list of the postseason matchups for the first round of the UIL playoffs for area teams. Click the divisions to view full brackets.
5A Division II
Texas High vs Fulshear, 7 p.m. (Thursday)
Marshall vs Bryan Rudder, 7:30 p.m. (Friday)
College Station A&M Consolidated vs Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m. (Friday)
5A Division I
Longview vs Magnolia, 7 p.m. (Friday)
4A Division II
Pleasant Grove vs Canton, 7 p.m. (Thursday)
Gilmer vs Mexia, 7:30 p.m. (Thursday)
Van vs Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 7:30 p.m. (Friday)
Carthage vs Gatesville, 7 p.m. (Friday)
3A Division II
West Rusk vs Hooks, 7 p.m. (Thursday)
Daingerfield vs Big Sandy Harmony, 7 p.m. (Thursday)
New Waverly vs Hughes Springs, 7 p.m. (Friday)
Elysian Fields vs Kountze, 7 p.m. (Friday)
Waskom vs Corrigan-Camden, 7 p.m. (Friday)
Paul Pewitt vs Troup, 7:30 p.m. (Friday)
Arp vs DeKalb, 7:30 p.m. (Friday)
3A Division I
Mount Vernon vs Jefferson, 7 p.m. (Thursday)
Gladewater vs Bonham, 7 p.m. (Thursday)
Pottsboro vs Tatum, 7 p.m. (Friday)
2A Division II
Tenaha vs Burkeville, 7 p.m. (Thursday)
Chilton vs Simms Bowie, 7 p.m. (Thursday)
2A Division I
Timpson vs Frankston, 7 p.m. (Thursday)
Beckville vs Joaquin, 7:30 p.m. (Friday)
2021 UIL Football Playoff Brackets
