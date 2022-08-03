SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Since early June, Adam Kirby has been serving as the acting head coach of the Captain Shreve football program after Bryant Sepulvado moved into an administrative role at the school.



On Wednesday morning, after a two month wait, Kirby has landed what he calls a dream job, as the head coach of the Captain Shreve Gator football team.

“This place is special,” Kirby said. “To be here at Shreve, to have my first head coaching opportunity means a lot to me and my family.”

Kirby brings an impressive resume at the collegiate level into his first head coaching position, serving as a recruiting coordinator for Independence Community College of Last Chance U fame. He also served as the offensive coordinator for Southwestern College before coming to Captain Shreve.

Kirby was the offensive coordinator for a Gator squad that went 10-2 in 2021. The District 1-5A co-champions averaged 38.6 points per game a year ago. Eight Gators were named All-District 1-5A offensive selections, including first-team quarterback Kenyon Terrell.