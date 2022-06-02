SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A total of nine golfers from the Shreveport-Bossier area are participating in the American Junior Golf Association’s Shreveport Junior. Round two of the tournament took place on Thursday morning from Querbes Park Golf Course with a 78 golfer field. The third and final round will take place Friday morning.

Loyola Prep’s Charlie Bell is tied for 12th, finishing the day 2-under par.

One of the brightest young stars in the area is also participating. Byrd Sophomore James Holtzclaw has shot a 2-over par through 36 holes.

On the girls side, Memphis commit and 2020 Louisiana State Junior Amateur Champion Sydney Moss is within striking distance after two rounds. Moss is two strokes off the lead, tied for second at 3-under.

The local standout from the second round was Benton’s Noah McWilliams, who tied for the round low with a 6-under par showing. McWilliams sits alone in second place at 10-under.

The full leaderboard can be found here.