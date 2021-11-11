ArkLaTex Thursday night high school football playoff scores

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Check out scores from around the ArkLaTex from Thursday’s high school football playoff action.

LOUISIANA

Huntington def. Tioga: 68-27
Lincoln Prep def. Delhi: 46-6

TEXAS

Gilmer def. Mexia: 71-14
West Rusk def. Hooks: 64-26
Daingerfield def. Harmony: 50-12
Timpson def. Frankston: 62-0
Gladewater def. Bonham: 49-10
Shelbyville def. Carlisle: 53-35
Newton def. Harleton: 55-14
Mount Vernon def. Jefferson: 57-28
Tenaha def. Burkeville: 62-14
Texas def. Fulshear: 42-14
Pleasant Grove def. Canton: 49-21
Chilton def. Simms-Bowie: 51-0

