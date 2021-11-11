ArkLaTex Thursday night high school football playoff scores

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Supporters of the animal shelter in De Soto Parish have reason to hope that the facility will stay open after all, with some significant budget cuts and a little help from the sheriff's office.

The shelter was at risk of closing or drastically reducing operations after voters rejected a property tax proposal in April that would have maintained funding. The rejection of the 1-mill property tax proposal for the animal shelter and mosquito control left the facility with just enough funding through the end of the year.