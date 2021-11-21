ArkLaTex wide playoff schedule: Round 3

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A total of nineteen area teams throughout Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas remain alive in their respective high school football playoff brackets. Here’s the schedule for this week’s third round matchups. Full brackets for each classifications can be found by clicking on the class.
LOUISIANA
CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS
Logansport VS. Basile
Haynesville VS. Grand Lake
Homer VS. White Castle
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
Many VS. Rose Pine
North Caddo VS. Avoyelles
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
Northwood VS. Westgate
CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS
Parkway VS. Acadiana
DIVISION IV SEMI-FINALS
Calvary VS. Ouachita Christian
TEXAS
CLASS 2A DIVISION I REGIONAL ROUND
Beckville VS. Timpson
CLASS 3A DIVISION I REGIONAL ROUND
Gladewater VS. Mount Vernon
CLASS 3A DIVISION II REGIONAL ROUND
Waskom VS. Newton
Daingerfield VS. West Rusk
CLASS 4A DIVISION II REGIONAL ROUND
Pleasant Grove VS. Ford
Gilmer VS. Van
Carthage VS. China Spring
CLASS 5A DIVISION I REGIONAL ROUND
Longview VS. Ryan
CLASS 5A DIVISION II REGIONAL ROUND
Texas High VS. Port Neches-Groves
ARKANSAS
CLASS 3A THIRD ROUND
Prescott VS. Newport