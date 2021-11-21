ArkLaTex wide playoff schedule: Round 3

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A total of nineteen area teams throughout Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas remain alive in their respective high school football playoff brackets. Here’s the schedule for this week’s third round matchups. Full brackets for each classifications can be found by clicking on the class.

LOUISIANA

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

Logansport VS. Basile

Haynesville VS. Grand Lake

Homer VS. White Castle

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

Many VS. Rose Pine

North Caddo VS. Avoyelles

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

Northwood VS. Westgate

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

Parkway VS. Acadiana

DIVISION IV SEMI-FINALS

Calvary VS. Ouachita Christian

TEXAS

CLASS 2A DIVISION I REGIONAL ROUND

Beckville VS. Timpson

CLASS 3A DIVISION I REGIONAL ROUND

Gladewater VS. Mount Vernon

CLASS 3A DIVISION II REGIONAL ROUND

Waskom VS. Newton

Daingerfield VS. West Rusk

CLASS 4A DIVISION II REGIONAL ROUND

Pleasant Grove VS. Ford

Gilmer VS. Van

Carthage VS. China Spring

CLASS 5A DIVISION I REGIONAL ROUND

Longview VS. Ryan

CLASS 5A DIVISION II REGIONAL ROUND

Texas High VS. Port Neches-Groves

ARKANSAS

CLASS 3A THIRD ROUND

Prescott VS. Newport