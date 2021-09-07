Battle on the Border returns with number of area teams

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After a year away, the Battle on the Border is back.



“Our kids enjoy it, our coaches enjoy it, its a great, city wide weekend of high school football,” said first-year Byrd Yellow Jackets Head Coach Stacey Ballew. “So, we’re blessed to have been asked to come back here, year in and year out and we enjoy the atmosphere.”



The Byrd Yellow Jackets have been involved with the Battle on the Border every year since the event’s inception, but there will be even more of a Shreveport flair this weekend with three other city teams participating: Woodlawn battles Southwood while Captain Shreve takes on Leesville.



“To play on this kind of stage, there are some really great teams, some really great athletes and some really great players that are gonna be here,” said Cpt. Shreve Gators Head Coach Bryant Sepulvado. “Any time you play a ball game you wanna play on the biggest stage, and this is kinda the biggest stage this time of year in high school sports.”

Pictured: Cpt. Shreve’s Bryant Sepulvado (far left), Woodlawn’s Thedrick Harris (left), Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins (center), Southwood’s Jesse Esters (right), and C.E. Byrd’s Stacey Ballew (far right)

The opportunity to simulate a playoff-like atmosphere was one too good for Leesville Wampus Cats Head Coach Robert Causey to pass up.



“This is what you want to experience to get into the second, third, fourth round of the playoffs,” said Coach Causey. “This is the atmosphere you have to go experience early, learn what it takes to compete at this level, and hopefully you’ll see the benefits down the line in the playoffs.”

2021 Battle on the Border X High School Football Showcase Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Tioga HS Indians (Tioga, La.) vs. C.E. Byrd Yellow Jackets (Shreveport, La.) – 5:30 p.m.

Woodlawn HS Knights (Shreveport, La.) vs. Southwood HS Cowboys (Shreveport, La.) – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

Oxford HS Chargers (Oxford, Miss.) vs. Ruston HS Bearcats (Ruston, La.) – 3 p.m.

Leesville HS Wampus Cats (Leesville, La.) vs. Captain Shreve HS Gators (Shreveport, La.) – 7 p.m.



