BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After five seasons at the helm of the Bossier High basketball program, head coach Nick Bohanon has stepped down.

Assistant Coach Justin Collins will serve as the team’s interim head coach.

The Bearkats won the 2020 LHSAA Class 3A state championship in Bohanon’s third season. He led the ‘Kats to the final four in three of his five seasons.

“It has been a blessing to be the coach for the Bossier Bearkat family over the last 13 years with the last 5 being the head coach of your beloved basketball program. I will always be thankful for the opportunity Mr. Thrash gave me entrusting the thriving bossier basketball program,” Bohanon said in statement released Thursday.

“I have been blessed to coach some extremely talented players who have gone through the program and made the program what it is today. I will be playing a lesser role moving forward.”

Bossier posted a 139-33 record overall and an impressive 49-1 record in district play during Bohanon’s tenure.

Justin Collins takes over the program as interim head coach after serving as an assistant on Bohanon’s staff throughout his tenure. A former All-State selection at Airline, Collins played collegiately for LSU-Shreveport, averaging 13 points per game for the Pilots.