BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Bossier Bearkats enjoyed one of their best seasons of the past decade in 2021.

The ‘Kats went 6-4 during the regular season and earned a playoff spot in Class 3A.

In 2022, Bossier will make the transition to Class 4A, with Head Coach De’Aumante Johnson entering his second year with the program. For Johnson, the move up in classification will not change the expectation the program carries into spring practice.

“The expectation is still the same like I said when I first I got in. It’s to compete for the state championship. That’s not going to change,” Johnson said, after coaching four Bearkats to First-Team All-District 1-3A selections a season ago. “Nothing less than a state championship is on our mind. It’s the only thing we preach in the locker room.”

Bossier will wrap up spring practice on May 13th. The Bearkats open the 2022 season on September 2nd against North Caddo.