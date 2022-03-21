BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After leading the Bossier Bearkats to the semi-finals in three of his four years at the school, Joseph Manning will take the next step in his basketball career at Panola College.

Manning put pen to paper Monday afternoon inside the Bossier High auditorium. Manning’s teams put together an undefeated district record in all four years he took the floor. He captured a state championship as a Sophomore in 2020. He hopes the work he’s done both on and off the court can serve as an inspiration to the next generation of Bearkats.

“I just hope younger people are looking up to me and saying they just want to go to school and make good grades and go on to the next level and find a good career for them,” said Manning. “Most excited to just see new things and learn new things,” Manning said when he was asked what he was most excited for about heading to the next level.

Manning joins a Panola College program that went 22-10 last season.