SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Former Calvary Cavalier and Cincinnati Bengals safety Brandon Wilson hosted his second annual football camp Saturday morning at Independence Stadium.

The opportunity to give back to to the next generation of athletes in Shreveport-Bossier is one Wilson doesn’t take for granted.

“Just wanted to come back out and give them something to do and just inspire them and give them hope,” said Wilson.

Wilson just wrapped up his fifth NFL season, all spent with Cincinnati. Wilson played college football at the University of Houston but still holds a special relationship with the city of Shreveport.

“I love my city and I love giving back to my city.”