SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In a crucial contest in the District 1-4A championship race, the homestanding Booker T. Washington Lions came out on top, defeating Evangel 58-53.

With the win, BTW improves to 18-7 overall and 6-2 in District 1-4A play. Evangel falls to 16-7 and 5-3 in league play.

The Lions will return to play on Friday at Huntington with first place in District on the line. Evangel hosts Minden on February 8th.