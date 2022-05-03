NEW IBERIA, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Byrd golf team captured their third LHSAA Division I state title in the last four tournaments on Tuesday, shooting 11-over par as a team to capture the title.

The Yellow Jackets put in a strong effort on the back nine Tuesday to take the lead from Catholic-Baton Rouge. The ‘Jackets overcame a two stroke deficit, shooting just three-over par to the Bears’ ten-over to capture the championship.

Individually, Byrd’s James Holtzclaw’s finished third, Benton’s Noah McWilliams placed fourth. The title is Byrd’s fifth in seven years.