Byrd Golf’s Sydney Moss signs with Memphis

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The list of Shreveport golfers who have gone on to play at the next level added a name today. 2021 LHSAA Division I state champion Sydney Moss signed to play collegiate golf for Memphis University during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Byrd High School.

“I felt so loved there, and it felt like the right fit for me so it was a no-brainer,” Moss said of her decision to sign with the Lady Tigers.

Moss captured the Louisiana Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship in July of 2020, the same title her father won in 1985. They are the only father-daughter duo in Louisiana history to each win the championship. Moss thanks the golfers from the area who have come before her for helping her reach this point in her career.

“Sam Burns, David Toms, they’re such an inspiration. Just feeding in their environment, it just motivates you to be the best person you can be.”

Moss is ranked as the 183rd high school golfer in the nation by the NHSGA.