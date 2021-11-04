Byrd holds off Southwood, clinches share of 1-5A championship

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Byrd Yellow Jackets now play the waiting game to see if they have the District 1-5A championship to themselves or if they’ll share it with Captain Shreve.

The ‘Jackets held off a second half comeback attempt from the Southwood Cowboys, earning a 37-24 victory. Byrd finishes the regular season 9-1.

Captain Shreve plays Airline tomorrow, with a win, the two teams will share the league title. A loss would give Byrd exclusive ownership. Tonight’s result eliminates Natchitoches Central from championship contention.

