SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Missed opportunities cost the Calvary Cavaliers in their upset attempt on Thursday night, falling to C.E. Byrd 14-7.

Dixon Poirier’s touchdown run early in the fourth quarter gave the Yellow Jackets a 14-7 lead. Christian Jones intercepted a Bryce Carpenter pass in the redzone to seal the win for Byrd.

Byrd moves to 3-0 and will face Captain Shreve next week. Calvary falls to 1-2 with both losses coming to 1-5A opponents. The Cavaliers square off with Wossman next week.