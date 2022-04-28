SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – One of the best Byrd Lady Jacket soccer players of the past decade will contintue her carrer at the next level.

Khiana Roraback signed with Sewanee soccer after a stellar career which included an All-State selection in the 2020-21 season and an All-State Freshman honor back in 2018-19.

Byrd made Quarterfinal playoff appearances in Roraback’s freshman, sophomore, and junior campaigns.

Feels like all my dreams are coming true, everything is just looking up from here,” Roraback said after making her signing official. “I just love playing soccer so any chance I have I’ll go out there and just play.”

Fifty percent of the seniors on this year’s Lady Jacket squad signed to continue their playing careers at the next level. Roraback joins a Sewanee team which went 11-5-3 a season ago.