SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It was standing room only at Lee Hedges Stadium, where Captain Shreve and Byrd battled in out in the 44th “Backyard Brawl”.
The number one team in 5A stumbled out of the gate, turning the football over to the Yellow Jackets and Lake Lambert made the Gators pay, delivering a strike to Devon Strickland to go up 7-0. Captain Shreve would add a field go and that would be it for the first half scoring.
In the second half, Lambert capped off two long drives with quarterback sneaks to put away the Gators. Currently, there are three teams in District 1-5A with one district loss: Cpt. Shreve, Byrd, and Natchitoches Central.
Byrd upends undefeated, top ranked Captain Shreve
