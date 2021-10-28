Byrd upends undefeated, top ranked Captain Shreve

OPELOUSAS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Rubico Acquisition Corporation has been given the final approval needed to purchase the Louisiana Downs in Bossier City, and they have several plans for new updates.

Approval by the Louisiana Racing Commission was given Tuesday to finalize the sale. It was the last step needed before Rubico can finish the purchase of the Downs from Ceasars Entertainment. Rubico will pay 22 million for the property and the transition will begin on November 1.