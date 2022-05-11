SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Thursday night will be a special one for the Calvary Cavaliers.



The Cavs will host Covenant Christian in one of two Division IV semi-final contests. A Calvary victory would send the program to it’s first state title appearence since 2019.

The success the team has enjoyed this season is success Jason Legg has gotten used to. After serving as an assistant for seven seasons, Legg has the Cavs on the cusp of their fifth state championship in just his first year as Head Coach.

“It’s really cool for certainly our seniors but not only that, our school, our community,” Legg said.

First pitch is set for 7:00 P.M. on Thursday night. If the Cavs win, they will play the Division IV state championship game in Hammond on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University on Saturday.