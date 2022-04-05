BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It was a family affair over in Bossier City tonight as Calvary and Airline squared off in softball. With Tiffany Wood and Tim Frazier in the coaching box for Calvary and Brittany Frazier leading Airline, at least one Frazier family member would end the day with a loss.

After four innings, it didn’t look like it would be Airline’s Frazier sister, Brittany. Entering the fourth, Airline lead 4-1. That’s when the Lady Cavs bat came to life. Ramsey Walker and Kelsey Coburn both hit home-runs and Calvary ended the fourth inning up 8-4.

The runs kept coming in the fifth. With two on, Tavia Leadon lined a shot down the left field line to score two on a stand-up double. Calvary would eventually secure the victory, 13-4. Airline is back in action Friday against Grant while Calvary host Many on Thursday.