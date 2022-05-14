HAMMOND, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers used a 8-run 8th inning to pull away from Ouachita Christian to capture the program’s fifth state championship on Saturday with a 12-4 win.

The Cavs held a 4-1 advantage heading to the bottom of the 7th before the Eagles rallied to tie things up to send the Division IV title game to extra innings.

CBA didn’t allow the momentum to carry over into extras, with eight Cavaliers crossing home in the top half.

With the win, Calvary has now captured state titles in 2007, 2008, 2012, 2019, 2022.

Landon Fontenot earned MVP honors, going 6.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out six.