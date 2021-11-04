Calvary rolls to District 1-1A title

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Calvary Cavaliers clinched the 2021 District 1-1A championship in the most fitting way possible, by scoring early and often. For the third time this year, the Cavaliers scored 70 points. This time, in a 70-0 win over Ringgold.

The 70-point margin of victory is Calvary’s largest this season. The Cavs entered week ten ranked third in the Division IV power rankings. They finish the regular season 9-1 and will begin their quest to a second consecutive state title next week.