SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After leading by just six points at the end of the first quarter, the Calvary Cavaliers earned their eigth consecutive victory on Monday night, defeating Loyola 56-37.

With the win, Calvary improves to 16-7 overall. The Cavaliers will Plain Dealing face on Tuesday at home.



Loyola falls to 10-16. The Flyers return to the floor Tuesday at Holy Savior Menard.