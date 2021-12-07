Calvary’s Landry Lyddy named Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Calvary Baptist quarterback Landry Lyddy has been named the 2021 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year. Lyddy led the Cavs to the 2021 Division IV semi-finals, throwing for 4,247 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Lyddy is the third consecutive quarterback to earn the honor, following Lakeshore’s Christian Westcott in 2019 and St. Thomas More’s Walker Howard in 2020. He is the first Shreveport native to win the award since Evangel’s Dez Duron in 2010.

Lyddy is verbally committed to Louisiana Tech. The three-star prospect also holds offers from Boise State, SMU, and UAB, among others.