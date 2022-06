SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – On Tuesday evening, KTAL Sports confirmed that Captain Shreve head football coach Bryant Sepulvado will step down.

Sepulvado has served as the team’s head coach since 2015, compiling a 44-32 record in his 7 seasons at the helm of the program.

The Gators enjoyed their best season under Sepulvado in 2021, finishing the regular season 9-1 with a share of the District 1-5A championship. The Gators are 17-4 in District games over the last three seasons.