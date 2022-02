SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Captain Shreve boys basketball team improved to 10-1 in District 1-5A play, defeating Parkway 71-39 on Tuesday night.

The Gators are now 22-5 overall. Parkway falls to 5-17. The Panthers are still searching for their first win in league play.

Captain Shreve returns to the floor Friday at Airline. Parkway will host Byrd.