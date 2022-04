PHOENIX, Az (KMSS/KTAL) – Carthage alum Keaontay Ingram knows where his NFL journey will begin.

After rushing for over 2,000 yards during his college career which began at Texas and USC, the Arizona Cardinals selected Ingram in the sixth round with the 201st overall selection.

According to Pro Football Reference, Ingram is the fourth Carthage alum to make it to the NFL.