“Being a running back, I feel the disrespect,” new Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram told reporters on Thursday.



The Carthage Football record holder for touchdown rushes has a chance to carve out a pretty significant role with the Arizona Cardinals after the team let Chase Edmonds walk in free agency.

“I just want to go out there and prove running backs can still be a valuable part of the offense and can be the engine of the offense if it needs to be.”

Ingram rushed for 911 yards on just 156 carries with USC last year, averaging a robust 5.8 yards per carry. Cardinals Head coach Kliff Kingsbury believes Ingram will bring an edge to the Cardinals special teams.

“The work ethic, the character and all those things. He just checks all the boxes and can play special teams,” Kingsbury said on Friday.

“He’s a big physical back and we just felt like he could fit what we do with that role that can be your third or fourth guy, still play special teams and come in and play at a high level on offense as well.”

Ingram was drafted in the sixth round by the Cardinals and signed his rookie contract this weekend. The deal is for four years.